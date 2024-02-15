JMM workers observe day-long fast, tribal women perform puja seeking 'justice' for Hemant Soren

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "Jharkhand Jhukega Nahi is the slogan of people of the state. This is the slogan of Bhagwan Birsa, Sidhu-Kanhu, Sheikh Bhikhari, Tikait Umrao, Nilamber-Pitamber and others…which gives the message that Jharkhand never bowed down and will never do it in future."

A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded Hemant Soren to judicial custody till February 22 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.