Joining BJP to save tribal identity and existence: Champai Soren

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Tuesday asserted that he is joining the BJP to save tribal identity and existence, which is at stake in the state’s Santhal Pargana region due to “rampant” infiltration from Bangladesh.

The senior JMM leader, who briefly held the chief minister’s post after Hemant Soren’s resignation, said only the saffron party seems serious over the issue of tribals, while others are indulging in vote bank politics,

"Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the British... the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters is in danger," Champai Soren said in a post on X.