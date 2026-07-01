Karni Sena leader murder: Three arrested, family receives body

<p>Jamshedpur: Three people allegedly involved in the murder of Karni Sena leader Himanshu Singh here were arrested, while his family, which had refused to accept the body until the culprits are apprehended, agreed to cremate the mortal remains following a written agreement, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The East Singhbhum district administration imposed prohibitory orders in parts of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Wednesday, anticipating violent demonstrations over the killing that happened after he protested an alleged eve-teasing outside a bar in this industrial city.</p>.<p>The steel city witnessed massive demonstrations on Monday after the 28-year-old man succumbed to injuries he received during a brawl outside a bar on Saturday night.</p>.<p>"We have arrested three accused in the Himanshu murder case. His family members had refused to perform the last rites unless the culprits were arrested and the policemen in whose presence he was stabbed are booked for murder. However, they received the body for cremation today following an agreement with the authorities," DIG (Kolhan) Anuranjan Kispota told PTI.</p>.<p>Senior police officers met the bereaved family and persuaded them to accept the body and cremate it. The post-mortem was conducted late on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The family had said on Monday night that the administration must arrest the culprits within 48 hours and act against the police personnel who were present when he was knifed.</p>.<p>About the other demands of the victim's family, the DIG said a recommendation has been forwarded to the state Director General of Police for necessary action, the officer said.</p>.<p>The demands included a government job for Himanshu's widow.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the district administration of East Singhbhum promulgated a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS in six police station limits of Jamshedpur, anticipating violent demonstrations to protest the murder of Himanshu, the president of the Seraikela-Kharswan district committee of Karni Sena.</p>.<p>In a notification issued on Wednesday, Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum) Arnav Mishra said the restrictive order was imposed in Sakchi, Bistupur, Sonari, Kadma, Mango and MGM police station limits of Jamshedpur after receiving inputs about possible road blockades, public meetings and demonstrations against Saturday night's incident.</p>.<p>The order which came into effect from Wednesday will remain in force till further notice.</p>.<p>The protest by Himanshu and his friend Pratiyush Singh at the bar on Saturday night led to a scuffle with the accused. Police intervened and took the two to their patrol vehicle. However, the accused allegedly dragged Singh and his friend out of the vehicle and stabbed them.</p>.<p>Both the injured were rushed to Tata Main Hospital, where Himanshu succumbed Monday night. Pratiyush is struggling for life in a hospital in Kolkata.</p>.<p>Himanshu's death triggered a massive protest as a group of people, including the family members, had staged a road blockade at Bistupur roundabout for over six hours, disrupting road traffic badly.</p>.<p>Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has on late Tuesday night ordered the removal of Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey and Superintendent of Police of Seraikela-Kharsawan Nidhi Dwivedi for failing to control criminal activities.</p>.<p>Four police personnel, including the Station In-Charge of Bistupur police station, were suspended earlier.</p>.<p>Former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das met Singh's family and later claimed that police had been a mute spectator when the accused stabbed the Kani Sena leader and his friend once inside the patrol vehicle and again after dragging them outside of it.</p>.<p>The duo were writhing in pain for about half an hour, but police showed no urgency in taking them to a hospital, he alleged.</p>.<p>Das said a BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan, demanding that a case of murder be registered against the police personnel present at the spot at the time of the incident and a government job for Singh's wife.</p>.<p>He described the JMM-led dispensation as a "government of criminals and mafia and not a government of the people".</p>.<p>Alleging that criminal activities were on the rise with police being a mute spectator, the BJP leader demanded that the houses of those responsible for attacking Singh and his friend be bulldozed if they do not surrender.</p>.<p>JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi told PTI that the Jharkhand chief minister and the police chief were monitoring the situation and asserted that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy for crime.</p>.<p>The government has assured Singh's wife of all possible help, he added.</p>