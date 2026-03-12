Lost Jharkhand boy who ended up in Kerala reunites with family after 13 years

<p>Chaibasa: A boy hailing from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/minor-sisters-missing-from-jharkhands-pakur-found-in-andhra-pradesh-3880999">Jharkhand</a>, who ended up in Kerala after boarding a wrong train, reunited with his family after 13 years, police said.</p><p>Raja Gope, who is now 19, plays for a football club in Kerala and speaks only Malayalam and Hindi, while he has forgotten his native language, Ho.</p><p>He was a six-year-old child accompanying his father to a brick kiln in neighbouring West Bengal, when he got separated and boarded a Kerala-bound train. He ended up in Ernakulam, where he was rescued by activists and put in a children's home. He only remembered the first names of his parents, and that he was from Chaibasa, but could not name his village.</p><p>In February this year, Gope moved to Kannur under the Kerala Child Welfare Committee's skill development and rehabilitation programme, and local activists got in touch with non-governmental organisation, Railway Children, and a video of Gope was circulated in Chaibasa, which ultimately led to the tracing of his village.</p><p>"Entire Harimara village in Sonua area welcomed Gope on Tuesday as students of his school organised a procession beating 'dhols' and 'nagaras' (traditional drums) and women performed tribal dance. The boy embraced his weeping mother and four sisters," a police officer said.</p><p>"I want him to stay with us. But I know he plays football in Kerala and has to complete his studies. I will not stop him. At least, we know he is alive and doing well," his mother Mani Gope told PTI.</p><p>Raja Gope said he was very happy to meet his family.</p>.Jharkhand industrialist's son recovered from Hazaribag, 2 weeks after abduction.<p>"I will support my mother and sister and, after landing a good job, will try to take them to Kerala," he said.</p><p>Multiple agencies, including the Jharkhand and Kerala administrations, were involved in reuniting Raja with his family.</p><p>Sonua police station officer-in-charge, Shashi Bala Bhengra, said it took time to get all documentation done and a team from Jharkhand went to Kerala to bring him back.</p><p>"As per the suggestions of the Kannur aftercare centre, we carried the necessary documents to establish his identity, including a declaration from his mother as his father died four years ago," he said.</p><p>West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu had earlier said that the NGO had alerted them, and Gope's village was traced.</p>