Homeindiajharkhand

Man, mother sentenced to 10 years in jail for strangulating wife to death over dowry in Jharkhand

The court of District and Session Judge Abhimanyu Kumar sentenced Upendra Mahato and Urmila Devi, of Hutar village in Satbarwa police station area, under different sections of the IPC and the Dowry Prohibition Act.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 19:33 IST

A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday sentenced a man and his mother to 10 years in jail for the death of his wife over dowry.

Another person was also sentenced by the court to 10 years in jail in the case, which happened in 2015.

The woman's in-laws used to torture her physically and emotionally, demanding Rs 2 lakh in cash and a motorcycle in dowry, according to the FIR filed.

Eventually, they allegedly strangulated her to death with a rope.

(Published 09 October 2023, 19:33 IST)
India NewsCrimeJharkhand

