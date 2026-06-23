Minor girl climbs 100-foot mobile tower in Jharkhand's Bokaro, demands boyfriend accused of abducting her be released from jail

<p>In a bizarre incident, a 17-year-old girl in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand">Jharkhand's </a>Bokaro district climbed a 100-foot mobile tower to demand the release of her 22-year-old boyfriend from jail. </p><p>The man was arrested a few days ago for allegedly abducting her on after the girl's mother filed a complaint. He was produced before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/court">court</a>, which remanded him to judicial custody. </p><p>"The girl climbed the tower located in Dhendhe village in Gomia this morning and is threatening to jump if her demand is not met. She hails from adjoining Lalpania area," Gomia police station officer-in-charge Prafful Kumar Mahto told <em>PTI, </em>adding that efforts are being made to bring her down. </p>.Woman throws child to death from speeding train in Jharkhand, arrested.<p>The complaint was filed by the girl's mother on June 18, alleging that the man had kidnapped her daughter. </p><p>Acting on the complaint, the police tracked down the couple in Ranchi's Sukhdeo Nagar area and the girl was rescued, while the accused arrested.</p><p>The man, who hails from Ranchi, is lodged in Tenughat jail at present, he added. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>