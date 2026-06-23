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Minor girl climbs 100-foot mobile tower in Jharkhand's Bokaro, demands boyfriend accused of abducting her be released from jail

The complaint was filed by the girl's mother on June 18, alleging that the man had kidnapped her daughter.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsJharkhandKidnapmobile towersTrending Now

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