Minor, women among 15 Maoists surrendered in Jharkhand: Police

Ranchi: In a major success for security forces ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, 15 Maoists, including a minor and two women, belonging to the squad of wanted red rebel Misir Besra laid down their arms in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

The Naxals were operating in Saranda, Asia's densest Sal forest, in Kolhan region in southern Jharkhand where security forces have mounted a major operation against the red rebels.

"Fifteen Maoists have surrendered on Thursday. They were operating in Saranda and were squad members of CPI (Maoist) politburo member Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head," a senior police officer said.

West Singhbhum is considered to be one of the worst left-wing extremist-affected districts in the country. It had witnessed 46 Maoist-related incidents, resulting in 22 deaths last year.