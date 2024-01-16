M S Dhoni receives invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony

As Ayodhya gets closer to the Ram temple consecration ceremony day, M S Dhoni has now become the third Indian cricketer to receive 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invitation. Batting icons Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have also received an invitation for the ceremony.
The former Indian cricket team captain was given the invitation by the co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dhananjay Singh and BJP leader Karmaveer Singh.
BJP Jharkhand posted a picture with M S Dhoni on their X handle, with the caption: "Today, State General Secretary (Organization) Shri Karmveer Singh ji and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's co-province executive Shri Dhananjay Singh ji congratulated the former captain of the Indian cricket team, pride of Jharkhand, Shri Mahendra Singh Dhoni ji at the JSCA Stadium for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Invited to join the prestige."
Dhananjay Singh said, "We handed over the invitation card to him (Dhoni) on behalf of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22."
With this, MS Dhoni is now among the 16 individuals from Jharkhand who have been invited for the ceremony.
The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on Jan 22, for which many politicians, celebrities, saints are invited. Starting today, Jan 16, the elaborate Vedic rituals will be taking place.
The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Champat Rai said that "the idol of Lord Ram will be placed at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18 and ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will take place at 12:20pm on January 22", for which many people are invited. He also mentioned that "the muhurat was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi", as reported by Hindustan Times.
With PTI inputs.