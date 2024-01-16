M S Dhoni receives invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony

As Ayodhya gets closer to the Ram temple consecration ceremony day, M S Dhoni has now become the third Indian cricketer to receive 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invitation. Batting icons Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have also received an invitation for the ceremony.

The former Indian cricket team captain was given the invitation by the co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dhananjay Singh and BJP leader Karmaveer Singh.

BJP Jharkhand posted a picture with M S Dhoni on their X handle, with the caption: "Today, State General Secretary (Organization) Shri Karmveer Singh ji and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's co-province executive Shri Dhananjay Singh ji congratulated the former captain of the Indian cricket team, pride of Jharkhand, Shri Mahendra Singh Dhoni ji at the JSCA Stadium for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Invited to join the prestige."