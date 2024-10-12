Home
Murder accused nabbed after 11 years from Jharkhand forest

Five accused were arrested earlier, but Banarasi was on the run. The court had declared him a proclaimed offender and also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 12:56 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 12:56 IST
