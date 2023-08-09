Need for greater tribal unity for survival, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

'There should be talks among them to fight the forces that are all out to control their natural resources, identity and culture,' Soren said addressing the Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav here. Tribals in various parts of the country including Manipur, Jharkhand, Chhattishgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are struggling for their identity, while destructive forces are all out to oppress them, he said.