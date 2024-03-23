NIA charge sheets CPI (Maoist) cadre in 2022 Jharkhand ex-MLA attack case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted one more accused in the case related to the attack on a former MLA from Jharkhand, in which two police personnel were killed by CPI (Maoist) cadre, an official statement said on Saturday.

In its third supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Ranchi on Friday, accused Mone Tiyu alias Mone Dada alias Mone Tiyu Angariya from West Singhbhum of Jharkhand, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, it said.

The case is related to the attack on former MLA Gurucharan Nayak at a school in Jhilrua in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on January 4, 2022.