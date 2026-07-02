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Nine more cerebral malaria cases detected in Jharkhand, count rises to 150

Cerebral malaria is a life-threatening neurological complication of Plasmodium Falciparum infection, resulting in coma and severe brain damage.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewshealthJharkhand

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