'No starvation deaths reported in Jharkhand under my govt': Soren

Soren, while addressing a gathering at an 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (AYASAD) programme in Potka block of East Singhbhum district, alleged, without naming the BJP, that the opposition had done nothing for the poor farmers, youths, elderly and widows despite being in power for over two decades since the formation of Jharkhand and was now pointing fingers at his government.