Nursery student raped by school van driver in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: A 30-year-old school van driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a nursery student here in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the city's Mango area on Friday.

A special police team arrested the accused Jaishree Tiwary, a resident of Daiguttu under the jurisdiction of the Mango police station, within three hours after an FIR was registered by the victim's mother on Saturday, the Superintendent of Police (City & Rural) Rishava Gard said in a press conference here.

The SP said a medical checkup of the three-and-a-half-year-old victim was carried out, and the accused driver was forwarded to judicial custody on Sunday.