Outfit takes out rally demanding 'delisting' of converted tribals from ST list in Jharkhand

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the event, Sudarshan Bhagat said, "The main objective of the rally was to demand the delisting of tribals who have converted to other religions. They should be deprived of reservation benefits accorded to Scheduled Tribes. They have no right to take the benefits from those who are real tribals."

Samir Oraon said tribals were given several benefits to empower them for development while protecting their culture, faith and tradition.