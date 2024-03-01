PM Modi to lay foundation, inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand today

"It will add about 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonne) per annum of indigenous urea production in the country benefiting the farmers of the country. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after the revival of fertiliser plants at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the prime minister in December 2021 and November 2022 respectively," the statement said.