PMLA court extends ED remand of Hemant Soren by 3 days

Ranchi: A special PMLA court on Monday extended the ED remand of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren by three days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said.

The Enforcement Directorate prayed for four days of remand of the JMM leader.

"They (ED) were asking for a four-day remand...They have no ground left for any further remand. They (ED) just want to buy time...They didn't have any new ground. They just want the case to be alive and stretch the remand period," Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, Soren's counsel, told reporters.