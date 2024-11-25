Policeman killed, four others injured after being hit by truck in Jharkhand

<p>Hazaribag, Jharkhand: A policeman was killed and four other personnel were injured after being hit by a truck on Monday in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred in Chouparan, around 70 km from Hazaribag town, when five policemen were on patrolling duty and the truck hit them from behind, he said.</p>.<p>Hazaribag Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh said that the police personnel of the JAP 7 battalion were on duty.</p>.Two killed by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum.<p>"The truck suddenly hit them from behind. One was killed and four others were injured," he said.</p>.<p>The driver of the vehicle was arrested, Singh said.</p>.<p>Injured policemen were referred to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>The body of the deceased, identified as Ajay Dubey, was sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.</p>.<p>"The truck has been seized, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested," the SP added.</p>