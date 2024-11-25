Home
Policeman killed, four others injured after being hit by truck in Jharkhand

The accident occurred in Chouparan, around 70 km from Hazaribag town, when five policemen were on patrolling duty and the truck hit them from behind.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:07 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 10:07 IST
India NewsRoad accidentJharkhand

