JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Protesting against Soren's arrest, tribal outfits call Jharkhand bandh

ED arrested Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 19:13 IST

Follow Us

Ranchi: Protesting against the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren, several tribal outfits gave a call for Jharkhand bandh on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Ajay Tirkey said 15-20 tribal organisations from across the state will join the shutdown.

"Despite cooperating with the ED in the investigation, Hemant Soren was arrested. We protest this," he said.

Tirkey said that emergency services would not be hampered by the shutdown.

"We will not disturb schools if they were opened on Thursday," he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. Before the arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as the chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 January 2024, 19:13 IST)
India NewsJharkhandHemant Soren

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT