Protesting Jharkhand BJP MLAs evicted by marshals spend night in Assembly lobby

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "The ruckus that was created by the BJP in the Assembly today will not send a positive signal. Everyone was ready to listen to the concerns raised by them. The CM and the Speaker also repeatedly asked them to maintain the dignity of the House. They cannot befool the people with this."

Minister and JMM legislator Mithilesh Thakur termed the agitation by the BJP legislators as ‘childish obstinacy’ and claimed that they were setting a wrong precedent.