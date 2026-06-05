Rajya Sabha polls: JMM considers fielding candidates for both seats, Congress on edge

<p>New Delhi: Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand is getting curiouser and curiouser with JMM on Friday contemplating fielding two candidates that could put in danger the prospects of the candidate fielded by its ally Congress.</p><p>Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hemant-soren">Hemant Soren</a> held a meeting with party MLAs and ministers "regarding the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections 2026" where demands were raised by some leaders that the party should fight both the seats up for grabs.</p>.No place for violence in democracy: Jharkhand CM on attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.<p>Congress had on Thursday night announced a candidate -- Pranav Jha -- for the polls after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held discussions with Soren. However, Soren had not responded to the Congress leaders on their demand. JMM was miffed as the Congress announced its candidate without informing it.</p><p>The JMM-led alliance has 56 MLAs in Jharkhand and both candidates from the coalition can win the polls, as a candidate needs 28 votes for victory. JMM has not announced its nominees so far and has authorised Soren to take a call. Jha is AICC in-charge in the Congress president's office.</p><p>According to <em>PTI</em>, JMM legislators said a decision on contesting both seats would be taken soon and authorised Soren to finalise the candidates' names. Drinking Water and Sanitation minister Yogendra Yadav, said, "party workers and leaders have expressed not only their willingness, but also a consensus to field our own candidates in both seats. The party chief will finalise the candidates' names for both seats."</p>.BJP says it will contest RS polls in Jharkhand; JMM writes to EC over 'horse trading' apprehension.<p>JMM leaders had earlier indicated that a collective decision on the Rajya Sabha elections would be taken on June 5.</p><p>An election appears to be inevitable even if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies reach a consensus later, as the BJP has said that it would be fielding a candidate. BJP and allies have 24 MLAs and would need the support of four more lawmakers.</p><p>The nomination process for the elections started on June 1 and the last date for filing papers is June 8. Polling will be held on June 18. </p>