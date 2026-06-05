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Homeindiajharkhand

Rajya Sabha polls: JMM considers fielding candidates for both seats, Congress on edge

JMM has not announced its nominees so far and has authorised supremo Soren to take a call.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsJMMJharkhandHemant SorenRajya Sabha Elections

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