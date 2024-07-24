Ranchi court sentences 5 Jamtara cyber criminals to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment

New Delhi: A special PMLA court in Jharkhand has sentenced five Jamtara district residents to five years of rigorous imprisonment under the anti-money laundering law for duping numerous individuals through vishing, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

The court in Ranchi had convicted the five on July 20 and their quantum of sentence was announced on Tuesday.

In vishing or voice phishing, callers impersonate legitimate companies to steal money or trick victims into providing their personal and financial information.