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Ranchi girl scores 100 per cent in CBSE Class-12 exam after re-evaluation

Avni managed to obtain 500 out of 500 marks in all five subjects of the stream.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 20:00 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 20:00 IST
India NewsJharkhandCBSERanchi

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