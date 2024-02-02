Reclaiming the indigenous space: A short history of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

He undertook the task of uniting the adivasis against illegal mining and spearheading protests all through the 1970s amid the ongoing political turmoil across the country.

Formation of JMM

The JMM began as an alliance between a Kurmi outfit, Santhals led by Shibu Soren and a Marxist organisation. The alliance formally came into being in 1973. The Marxist Coordination Committee (MCC) headed by Communist leader A K Roy also came to support the JMM. Together, they stepped into social work in the area, gaining ground in south Bihar. The party’s primary aim was to fight moneylenders and mafia dons, especially those operating in the coal belt.

The JMM won its first Lok Sabha seat in 1980 and then in 1982, it won the assembly elections in the state. However, the government was dismissed in 1983, and the party was banned.

On June 22, 1986, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) was formed, headed by Suraj Singh Besra, who went on to become a member of the Bihar Assembly, and demanded a Jharkhand statehood Bill.

In the altered political climate of July 17, 1997, and with Lalu Prasad and his ruling RJD facing challenges, the Bihar Assembly approved a resolution for the creation of an independent Jharkhand state. Following extensive deliberations, the new state came into existence on November 15, 2000.

Politcs post statehood

The first ruling alliance of Jharkhand was formed by the BJP after the Bihar election of 2000. Babulal Marandi, who was in the BJP at that time, became the new state’s first Chief Minister and remained in power until 2003 when he resigned after facing a trust vote.