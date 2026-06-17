RSS alleges petrol bomb attack at its Ranchi office

<p>Ranchi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a> on Wednesday alleged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/petrol-bombs">petrol bombs</a> were hurled at its office in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranchi">Ranchi</a> in the early hours.</p>.<p>The incident happened around 12.30 am at the organisation's office in Nivaranpur in the Chutia police station area, said Snigdha Ranjan, the head of the RSS's media coordination in Ranchi.</p>.<p>Police said the incident is being investigated from all angles.</p>.<p>"Parts of two glass bottles were found from the spot. A team of Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) has been called to ascertain the contents of the bottles," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan told PTI.</p>.'Wrote to RSS in official capacity': Minister Priyank Kharge demands transparency, says never proposed ban.<p>Asked if those were petrol bombs, he said it can be said only after the probe is complete.</p>.<p>"Efforts are being made to identify those involved in the incident," he added.</p>