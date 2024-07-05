RSS 'prant pracharak' annual meet in Ranchi from July 12; Mohan Bhagwat to attend

New Delhi: All 'prant pracharaks', or province in-charges, of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will assemble in Jharkhand's Ranchi next week for their annual meeting which will also be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

During the three-day event beginning July 12, the prant pracharaks will deliberate on the report and review of RSS training camps held in May-June, the RSS all India publicity head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement on Friday.