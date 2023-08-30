Home
Jharkhand

School principal 'thrashes' 50 students for not attending class in Jharkhand

Based on complaints registered by the guardians on Tuesday evening, the accused was interrogated, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishab Garg.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 16:46 IST

Around 50 students of a private school in Bhogu village were allegedly beaten up with a stick by the principal for missing classes on Monday, a senior police officer said.



Garg said a religious programme was organised in village Khamdih, and the students could not attend classes on Monday as they took part in it.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(Published 30 August 2023, 16:46 IST)
India NewsJharkhand

