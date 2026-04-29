<p>Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Intermittent exchange of fire is underway between security forces and Maoists in Kolhan forest region in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand’s </a>West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, a police official said.</p>.<p>West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu told <em>PTI</em> that the gunfight broke out during search operations conducted by a joint team of district police and the CRPF against Maoists in the forested area along the border of Goilkera and Tonto police station limits.</p>.15 Maoists, including Anal Da carrying Rs 1crore bounty, killed in Jharkhand forest.<p>"Firing is taking place intermittently near Boroi, which falls on the border of Goilkera and Tonto police station areas. At the moment, it is difficult to ascertain which group of Maoists is involved in the encounter," he said.</p>.<p>According to police sources, following the elimination of several top Maoist leaders in the region in encounters earlier this year, only Misir Besra -- a politburo member of CPI (Maoist) carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore -- remains active in the area along with his group.</p>.<p>"We will continue our intensive operation against ultras till they are flushed out from the region," the SP said.</p>