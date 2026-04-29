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Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

According to police sources, only Misir Besra -- a politburo member of CPI (Maoist) carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore -- remains active in the area along with his group.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsCPI(M)JharkhandMaoist

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