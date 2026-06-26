Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Seven killed in truck-van collision in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district

The accident occurred under the Rajrappa Police Station limits around midnight when the truck struck the van.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsAccidentJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us