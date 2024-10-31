Several firecracker shops gutted in blaze in Jharkhand's Bokaro, none injured

<p>Bokaro (Jharkhand): Several shops selling firecrackers were gutted in a blaze in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Thursday evening, police said.</p>.<p>However, no casualty has been reported so far, a police officer said.</p>.<p>The incident took place near Garga Bridge in Bokaro Steel City police station area.</p>.<p>Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan said around 13-14 makeshift shops selling firecrackers have been gutted.</p>.Firecrackers being transported on two-wheeler explode in Andhra Pradesh, 1 killed .<p>He said that the district administration had given permission to these shopkeepers to set up firecracker shops temporarily.</p>.<p>Ranjan said that the fire has been doused and investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind it.</p>.<p>The shopkeepers claimed that they faced a huge loss due to the incident. They demanded compensation from the administration against their losses.</p>.<p>Bokaro's BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan reached the spot after the incident and said that had the district administration and fire brigade been active, such an incident would not have happened.</p>