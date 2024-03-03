'Something happened to us that we wouldn’t wish on anyone...': Spanish vlogger after Jharkhand gang-rape

A 28-year-old Spanish travel vlogger allegedly endured a horrific incident in Dumka, Jharkhand, on Friday night, during a stopover on a biking expedition with her partner. The woman fell victim to a brutal gangrape by seven local youth, who also subjected the couple to physical assault and theft.

The woman, renowned for her travel escapades with nearly 200,000 Instagram followers, shared the traumatic experience in a video message delivered in Spanish from the hospital where they sought refuge.

Describing the harrowing event, she detailed the attackers' brutality, recounting how they were accosted, assaulted, and threatened with a knife, with the assailants explicitly expressing intentions to kill them.

“We are in the hospital, and something happened to us that we wouldn’t wish on anyone. Seven men raped me, and they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things (were taken) because what they wanted was to rape me. We are in the hospital with the police, it happened tonight in India,” she said in a video message in Spanish.

Her partner also shared the ordeal on social media, stating, "My oral cavity is severely damaged, yet my partner has fared worse than me. They assaulted me repeatedly with a helmet and struck me on the head with a stone. Thankfully, her protective jacket offered some resistance against the blows."

The Superintendent of Police, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, received the distressing call at 1:30 am and headed to the scene for verification.

“The woman and the man stopped a patrol van around midnight. Initially, the patrolling party did not understand much of the incident because the woman was speaking partly in English and partly in Spanish. They were taken to a nearby health centre,” Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said.