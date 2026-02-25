<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday stayed the criminal proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate against Jharkhand Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hemant-soren">Hemant Soren</a> for alleged wilful disobedience of summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> on Soren's plea, in which he sought quashing of the case. In his plea before the apex court, Soren also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by the ED.</p><p>During the hearing, the ED's counsel said that the trial is almost complete, seven summonses were issued, and he has not appeared even once. </p><p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Soren, said he appeared thrice and the ED arrested him.</p>.PMLA appellate tribunal orders immediate release of seized BMW X7 in Hemant Soren land scam case.<p>The ED's counsel argued that the quashing petition was filed belatedly, one year after the magistrate took cognisance. </p><p>The bench, however, said, "Yesterday, we were reading in a newspaper that you (ED) have filed bulk complaints. Concentre and spend your energy on those complaints. You will have some constructive outcomes".</p><p>The court also said that the agency should focus on effective prosecution, "These are in terrorem prosecution. Purpose has been served," the bench said. </p><p>On January 15, the high court refused to quash the cognisance taken against Soren by a special MP-MLA court in a complaint case filed by the ED, dealing a setback to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader.</p><p>The ED had then filed a complaint case against Soren for not appearing before it despite summonses issued in connection with his alleged involvement in a land scam.</p>