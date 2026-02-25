<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial in money laundering case registered against Jharkhand Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hemant-soren">Hemant Soren</a>.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate </a>on the plea of Soren in which he had sought quashing of the case.</p>.<p>In his plea before the top court, Soren had also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by the ED.</p>.Ensure zero human death in elephant attacks: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren orders officials.<p>Soren has challenged the recent Jharkhand High Court's decision refusing to quash the case against him.</p>.<p>On January 15, the high court refused to quash the cognisance taken against Soren by a special MP-MLA court in a complaint case filed by the ED, dealing a setback to the JMM leader.</p>.<p>The ED had filed a complaint case against Soren for not appearing before it despite summonses issued by it in connection with his alleged involvement in a land scam.</p>