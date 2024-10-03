Teenager among two held with brown sugar worth Rs 22.68 lakh in Jharkhand

<p>Seraikela (Jharkhand): Two persons, including a teenager, were arrested from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district for possessing brown sugar, a senior police officer on Thursday said.</p>.<p>The drug worth Rs 22.68 lakh was recovered from them in Adityapur industrial township within the limits of the Adityapur police station on Wednesday, the police officer said.</p>.<p>The district police had set up several police teams and launched a massive campaign against drug peddlers and criminal activities for a few months.</p>.<p>Based on a tip-off, the Adityapur police team headed by Inspector-cum-Officer-in-Charge Rajiv Kumar Singh conducted a raid and arrested a teenager and a 40-year-old woman from H-Road on Wednesday, the Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Kumar Lunayat, said.</p>.Over 500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore seized in one of Delhi's biggest drug bust.<p>The police team recovered 113.44 grams of brown sugar and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash from their possession, the SP said.</p>.<p>A case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).</p>.<p>Altogether 14 drug peddlers have been arrested in the last two months, the SP said.</p>