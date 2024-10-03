Home
Teenager among two held with brown sugar worth Rs 22.68 lakh in Jharkhand

The drug worth Rs 22.68 lakh was recovered from them in Adityapur industrial township within the limits of the Adityapur police station on Wednesday, the police officer said.
PTI
03 October 2024

03 October 2024
India News Crime Jharkhand

