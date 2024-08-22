Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Terror group's hideouts raided in Jharkhand by ATS; 7 arrested

The raids that started in the early morning were being conducted in 14 locations in Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga, following a tip-off about sleeper cell agents of AQIS.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 07:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ranchi: Seven people allegedly linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) were detained by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in raids in different parts of the state on Thursday, an official said.

The raids that started in the early morning were being conducted in 14 locations in Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga, following a tip-off about sleeper cell agents of AQIS, he said.

"The raids are still going on. Around seven persons allegedly linked to the organisation have been detained so far. Evidence is being verified. Based on the evidence, arrests would be made," Superintendent of Police (ATS) Rishabh Jha told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2024, 07:29 IST
India NewsCrimeJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT