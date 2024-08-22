Terror group's hideouts raided in Jharkhand by ATS; 7 arrested

Ranchi: Seven people allegedly linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS) were detained by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in raids in different parts of the state on Thursday, an official said.

The raids that started in the early morning were being conducted in 14 locations in Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga, following a tip-off about sleeper cell agents of AQIS, he said.