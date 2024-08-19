Three arrested for abducting, raping woman in Jharkhand’s Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand): Three persons were arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened within Balidih police station area. The woman’s husband lodged an FIR on Sunday after she was found in a semi-conscious state on August 17.

Balidih police station in-charge Navin Kumar said three persons, aged between 21 and 25 years, have been arrested this connection. Of the three accused, two are from Bihar, he said.