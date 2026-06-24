Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

Three injured in stampede outside stadium in Ranchi

There was no entry fee at the final match of the state-level T-20 cricket league, which was underway.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 20:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 20:44 IST
India NewsCricketJharkhandRanchistampede

Follow us on :

Follow Us