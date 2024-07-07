Three killed, 8 injured as building collapses in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar: At least three persons were killed and eight others were injured after being buried under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, officials said.

The rescue operation that began at 6 am concluded around 4 pm, they said.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishal Sagar said 11 people were trapped under the rubble after the building collapsed in the town early this morning.