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Three minor boys being trafficked to Bengaluru rescued in Jharkhand, accused held

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged trafficking, authorities said.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 12:36 IST
BengaluruCrimeJharkhandRanchiHuman trafficking

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