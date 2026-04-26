<p>Ranchi: Three boys, who were allegedly being trafficked to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-police-arrest-6-college-students-from-coimbatore-in-dacoity-case-3981451">Bengaluru</a>, were rescued at a railway station in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an RPF statement said on Sunday.</p><p>A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged trafficking, it said.</p><p>During a special drive against human trafficking and child labour, the Railway Police Force rescued three boys, all aged between 14 and 15 years, at Hatia station on Saturday evening, according to the RPF statement.</p><p>The accused, during interrogation, admitted that he sends labourers to construction sites in Bengaluru and receives a commission of Rs 300-400 per labourer, it said.</p>.163 minors boys being trafficked to Maharashtra rescued from train in MP's Katni; 8 held.<p>The arrested person also revealed that he was "involved in trafficking poor children from various states in collusion with another person", the RPF statement said.</p><p>All three minors hail from Jhalda in Purulia district of West Bengal.</p><p>The boys revealed that the arrested person was taking them to Bengaluru on the pretext of giving them jobs, the statement said.</p><p>After completing the legal formalities, the accused was handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Kotwali in Ranchi for further action, the RPF said.</p><p>The rescued children were sent to Balashray, a shelter home for children, in Ranchi.</p>