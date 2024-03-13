Two girls gang-raped by minors in Jharkhand; three arrested

Gumla, Jharkhand: Three minors have been arrested for allegedly raping two girls in an under-construction house in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village in Dumri Police Station area.

The survivors, students of class 8 and 9, had gone to a Mahashivratri fair at Baba Tanginath Dham near the village on March 9 where they met one acquaintance, who along with his friend, offered to drop them home on their motorcycles, a police officer said.