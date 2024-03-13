Two girls gang-raped by minors in Jharkhand; three arrested

Gumla, Jharkhand: Three minors have been arrested for allegedly raping two girls in an under-construction house in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in a village in Dumri Police Station area.
The survivors, students of class 8 and 9, had gone to a Mahashivratri fair at Baba Tanginath Dham near the village on March 9 where they met one acquaintance, who along with his friend, offered to drop them home on their motorcycles, a police officer said.
However, instead of taking them to their village, the two boys took them to an under-construction house, where they kept them in confinement for two days, and along with another friend who joined the accused, took turns to rape the two girls, Superintendent of Police Sambhu Kumar Singh said.
The parents of the girls had filed missing complaints on the evening of March 11 after frantically searching for them.
Police recovered the girls from the under-construction house and nabbed the trio, who are also minors, on Tuesday, the SP said, adding the accused have been forwarded to a remand home.
