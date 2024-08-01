Two minors among five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar: Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, including two minors, were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said.

Five others were injured in the accident that occurred at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath Police Station area around 3 am.

The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole, a senior officer said.