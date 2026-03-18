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Villagers allegedly force elderly man to drink urine in Jharkhand after branding him 'witch'

In Jharkhand villages, both men and women are branded as witches, locals claimed.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:30 IST
CrimeJharkhandLateharJharkhand News

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