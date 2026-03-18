Villagers allegedly force elderly man to drink urine in Jharkhand after branding him 'witch'

<p>Latehar: A group of villagers allegedly forced an elderly man to drink urine after he was branded a 'witch' in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand/jharkhand-wedding-guest-dies-after-rasgulla-gets-lodged-in-his-throat-3933756">Jharkhand</a>'s Latehar district, officials said on Wednesday.</p><p>The incident took place on Tuesday at Dauna village within Netarhat police station limits, the victim's son, Brajesh Munda, alleged.</p><p>Villagers also tried to force the act on the victim's wife, who resisted, while a health worker, Heena Devi, was beaten and driven away for opposing the villagers' actions, he added.</p><p>Munda claimed the attack followed the recent death of a woman in a road accident, with villagers alleging that it was because of his father's alleged black magic.</p><p>A group of 15 villagers then convened a meeting and branded his father a witch before carrying out the alleged assault.</p><p>Heena Devi's husband, Virendra Singh, claimed she was beaten during the episode.</p>.Branded witch, woman set on fire with one-year-old baby in arms in Jharkhand.<p>In Jharkhand villages, both men and women are branded as witches, locals claimed.</p><p>On Wednesday, the victim approached Netarhat police but was reportedly sent back, Munda said.</p><p>SP Kumar Gaurav said the matter had come to his notice.</p><p>A police team has questioned villagers, but the incident has yet to be confirmed.</p><p>No formal case has been registered yet, but legal action will be initiated if a complaint is received, he added.</p>