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Who betrayed Congress in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls? What we know so far

Soon after the results, Congress leaders alleged that some alliance partners had failed to support the party's candidate.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsJharkhandBJP Congress

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