Who betrayed Congress in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls? What we know so far

<p>The surprise defeat of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> candidate Pranav Jha in the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand has triggered a bitter blame game within the INDIA bloc, with Congress accusing allies of cross-voting and both the RJD and CPI(ML)-Liberation rejecting the charge. </p><p><strong>Unexpected result despite INDIA bloc's numbers</strong></p><p>Voting for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand was held on June 18. While the INDIA bloc had a numerical advantage in the 81-member Assembly, the results produced an upset. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram won one seat comfortably with 30 votes, while NDA-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani secured 28 votes to defeat Congress nominee Pranav Jha, who managed only 20 votes. One vote cast in favour of Jha was declared invalid.</p><p>On paper, the INDIA bloc had enough strength to win both seats. The alliance comprised 34 MLAs of the JMM, 16 Congress legislators, four RJD MLAs and two CPI(ML)-Liberation MLAs, giving it a total of 56 members. Congress had expected Jha to secure the required quota of 28 votes.</p><p><strong>Congress points fingers at allies</strong></p><p>Soon after the results, Congress leaders alleged that some alliance partners had failed to support the party's candidate. State leaders and Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju publicly suggested that RJD and CPI(ML)-Liberation legislators may have cross-voted or failed to transfer their support to Jha.</p><p>The accusations came amid speculation over how eight votes that Congress had counted on appeared to be missing from the final tally. The party has not publicly identified individual legislators or produced evidence to substantiate the allegations.</p><p><strong>CPI(ML)-Liberation rejects charge</strong></p><p>CPI(ML)-Liberation strongly denied the allegations. In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya described the accusations as a "malicious lie" and said the remarks had caused "deep anguish" within the party.</p>.'Malicious lie': CPI(ML)L rejects Congress charge over cross-voting in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls.<p>Bhattacharya said both CPI(ML)-Liberation MLAs had voted for Pranav Jha and that the votes had been verified by two senior party leaders who were present as authorised agents. He said the open ballot system used in Rajya Sabha elections made the allegation baseless and urged Congress to withdraw the charge.</p><p><strong>RJD says all four MLAs backed Congress</strong></p><p>The Rashtriya Janata Dal also denied any cross-voting. Party general secretary Bhola Yadav said all four RJD MLAs had voted according to instructions from party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.</p><p>According to the RJD, the MLAs showed their marked ballots to the party's authorised representative before casting their votes, in accordance with the open ballot system. The party maintained that Congress should look within its own ranks rather than blame allies.</p><p><strong>How Rajya Sabha voting works</strong></p><p>Rajya Sabha elections are conducted through an open ballot system. MLAs are required to show their marked ballots to authorised agents of their respective parties before casting them. A failure to do so can lead to the vote being declared invalid.</p><p>The system is designed to discourage cross-voting and ensure party discipline. However, legislators are not legally barred from voting against their party line, though doing so can attract disciplinary action from their parties.</p><p><strong>Questions remain unanswered</strong></p><p>The controversy has left several questions unresolved. It remains unclear how Congress's expected tally fell short by eight votes and whose vote was declared invalid. Neither Congress nor its allies have disclosed any documentary evidence to support their claims.</p><p>With CPI(ML)-Liberation and the RJD insisting that their legislators voted for Jha, attention has shifted to the possibility of dissidence within Congress or other factors that may have influenced the final arithmetic. </p>