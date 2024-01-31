Who is Champai Soren: 5 things to know about the next Jharkhand CM

Champai Soren will be the Jharkhand Chief Minister in place of Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced on Wednesday.

Ahead of the decision to handover the reigns of the CM's office to Champai, speculation were rife that Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana would be the first choice for the chief minister's post in case her husband was arrested.

Kalpana Soren was also present at the meeting of alliance legislators at the CM's residence yesterday. However, Hemant Soren's sister-in-law and JMM MLA Sita Soren openly opposed this decision.