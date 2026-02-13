Menu
Wild elephants trample six, including four family members to death in Jharkhand

The herd, which had attacked several people over the last few days, entered Gondwar village in Churchu block on Thursday night and trampled six people to death early on Friday.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 07:30 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsIndiaJharkhandelephantsWild elephantsJharkhand News

