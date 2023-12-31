Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K declared 'unlawful association' under UAPA

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Jammu and Kashmir, has been declared an "unlawful association" under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.
"The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K," Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Under PM Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith," he added.
