'J&K was, is, and will remain an integral part’: India slams Pakistan over 'unwarranted references' at UNGA

<p>India slammed Pakistan at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/un">United Nations General Assembly</a> over "unwarranted references" to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. </p><p>India accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>of misusing UN platforms to push its political agenda and misleading narratives on issues that New Delhi considers its internal affairs.</p><p>India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish, while addressing the UNGA plenary meeting on the Annual Report of the UN Security Council, objected to Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and said the issue was entirely an internal matter of India.</p>.'Illegally and forcibly occupied': India lodges strong protest with Pakistan over polls for so called Gilgit-Baltistan assembly.<p>“The unwarranted reference by Pakistan to a matter strictly internal to India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has compelled me to respond," Harish said.</p><p>Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, had raised the Kashmir issue during the General Assembly’s discussion on the UN Security Council’s Annual Report. He stressed on Islamabad's position that the issue must be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.</p><p>“Pakistan has decided not to spare this forum either from their characteristic misuse of august UN platforms for their divisive political interests. I’d like to remind Pakistan that being a member of the UN Security Council is a huge responsibility. It’s not a forum for peddling biased and false narratives," Harish said, further alleging that Islamabad had circulated misinformation while serving on the Security Council.</p><p><strong>Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will remain a part of India. </strong></p><p>Harish came down strongly on Pakistan and said that there was no confusion over the reigion's status. </p><p>“Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Any assertions to the contrary are baseless, devoid of and inconsistent with historical facts," he said, adding that Pakistan's statements will not change the ground reality. </p><p>“Empty rhetoric and hollow claims by Pakistan would not change this fundamental reality," the envoy said.</p><p>Additionally, India demanded reforms in the UN Security Council, claiming that the existing structure does not represent current global realities. </p><p>Harish emphasised on the need to make the body more representative and effective, while demanding the release of the annual report earlier in the year. </p><p>“Retaining the status quo has so far not enabled effective functioning of the Security Council and cannot do so in future," he said, calling for expansion of both permanent and non-permanent categories of Security Council membership as part of broader UN reforms.</p><p>Further, the Indian representative also congratulated Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe on their election to the UN Security Council for the 2027-28 term.</p>