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'J&K was, is, and will remain an integral part’: India slams Pakistan over 'unwarranted references' at UNGA

India accused Pakistan of misusing UN platforms to push its political agenda and misleading narratives on issues that New Delhi considers its internal affairs.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 05:17 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 05:17 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirUnited Nations

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