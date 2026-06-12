Job lost, marriage over: How the ghost of Air India crash still haunts this burn victim

<p>Ahmedabad: Whenever Ajay Parmar sees a plane overhead, fear grips him. At 28, he has no steady job, his marriage is over, and sometimes he wakes up in the middle of the night.</p>.<p>Parmar was riding home on his two-wheeler when the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=air%20india%20crash">Air India flight AI-171 crashed</a> into the Meghaninagar hostel complex and he found himself amid burning debris.</p>.<p>A resident of Meghaninagar, he worked as a gardener at the medical college hostel complex, and had got married only a month before.</p>.<p>"I suddenly heard a loud crash. Before I could understand anything, my hands and legs were on fire," he said, remembering the moment when the disaster struck on June 12, 2025.</p>.Sole survivor of Air India crash ‘struggles with difficult memories’ a year after tragedy.<p>Parmar abandoned his vehicle and ran.</p>.<p>"The last thing I saw was my vehicle engulfed in flames. After that I rememeber nothing. I fell down unconscious. Someone took me to Civil Hospital," he said.</p>.<p>He spent two months under treatment for severe burns. Doctors said he should not work under direct sunlight, so he had to quit his job.</p>.<p>Then his wife left him. "She left because I could not work, and my physical appearance had changed because of the burns," said Parmar.</p>.<p>He tried to find an office job. But people would sit away from him during lunch time because of his appearance.</p>.<p>"They didn't want to see my scars." His mother works as a domestic help, and she helps him with his financial needs.</p>.<p>"I still fear planes overhead. I witnessed that horrifying scene of nothing but fire, and sometimes I wake up in the night and can not go back to sleep," he said. </p>