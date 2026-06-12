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Job lost, marriage over: How the ghost of Air India crash still haunts this burn victim

Parmar was riding home on his two-wheeler when the plane crashed into the Meghaninagar hostel complex and he found himself amid burning debris.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:53 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:53 IST
GujaratAir IndiaIndiaPlane CrashAhmedabadair india crash

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