Jobs for locals: The politics and the economics

Thus, whatever job creation is occurring seems to be concentrated in a few states. For example, in 2004, 21 per cent of Haryana’s workforce was involved in regular wage work (as opposed to being self-employed or in casual labour). Compare this to Bihar’s 5 per cent or the national average of 15 per cent. By 2022, this had risen to 39 per cent for Haryana and a mere 9 per cent for Bihar. Especially at the lower end of the regular wage spectrum, namely, jobs that pay a monthly salary in the range of Rs 10,000 or 30,000 per month and include benefits like PF, industrial states such as Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have managed to create far more opportunities.