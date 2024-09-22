Joe Biden indicates positive movement towards India's plan to procure 31 MQ-9B drones from US soon

It is learnt that the price negotiations for the procurement have been sealed and both sides are likely to formally conclude the deal by next month.

The remotely piloted drones are capable of remaining airborne for around 35 hours and can be deployed on a range of missions.

However, there was no specific mention of the ambitious plan to co-produce F-414 fighter jet engines in India.

In June last year, GE Aerospace inked a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to co-produce the engines.

In the talks, Modi and Biden welcomed teaming of Liquid Robotics and Sagar Defence Engineering for the co-development and co-production of unmanned surface vehicle systems that will strengthen undersea and maritime domain awareness.

The two leaders also applauded the recent conclusion of the Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA), enhancing the mutual supply of defence goods and services, according to the factsheet.

"Both Leaders committed to advance ongoing discussions on aligning their respective defense procurement systems to further enable the reciprocal supply of defence goods and services," it said.

President Biden also welcomed India's decision to set a uniform Goods and Services Tax (GST) of five percent on the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, including on all aircraft and aircraft engine parts.

The appreciation came as the simplified tax regime will pave the way for building a strong ecosystem for MRO services in India.

The leaders also encouraged the industry to foster collaboration and drive innovation to support India's efforts to become a leading aviation hub.

Modi and Biden also lauded commitments from the US industry to further increase India's MRO capabilities, including for the repair of aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The two leaders also hailed the recent teaming agreement between Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd on the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft programme.

Eyeing India's requirement of military transport planes, Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd announced on September 10 a "teaming agreement" to expand engagement through the C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter project.